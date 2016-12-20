Nebraska Neighborhood Finds Itself "Joyful, United" In Wanting to ...
Corn Nation hopes that that you all have a great holiday, wishes you a fine Merry Christmas, and in that spirit, presents you this story of neighborly love and togetherness. One Nebraska neighborhood finds itself in a much more joyful mood after discovering that nearly all of them are united in wanting one of their neighbors dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Corn Nation.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e...
|Dec 10
|commenters
|91
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Dec 1
|james killer
|685
|Regulatory Rollback? Trump's energy plans look ...
|Nov '16
|Brian_G
|1
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK
|Nov '16
|nove002
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Usability study
|Oct '16
|ugomez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC