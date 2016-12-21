Nebraska man faces charges in connection to fatal crash
A 20-year-old man from eastern Nebraska faces a homicide charge in connection to a crash in October that killed a 19-year-old woman. Elijah Helms, of Gretna, was taken into custody Friday in Sarpy County after a felony charge of motor vehicle homicide was filed in Dawson County.
