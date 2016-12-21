Nebraska lawmaker to bring back call for convention of states
An effort to crack open the U.S. Constitution and install new restraints on the federal government will return to the Nebraska Legislature next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your vote doesn't count
|Mon
|slick willie expl...
|8
|Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e...
|Dec 10
|commenters
|91
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Dec 1
|james killer
|685
|Regulatory Rollback? Trump's energy plans look ...
|Nov '16
|Brian_G
|1
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK
|Nov '16
|nove002
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC