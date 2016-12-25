Muskegon, Michigan Linebacker Andrew ...

Muskegon, Michigan Linebacker Andrew Ward Commits To Nebraska Football

20 hrs ago

It was almost 100 days for the Nebraska Cornhuskers between commitments, but it looks like the Linebacking crew for this cycle should be full finally. The Huskers fill out their Linebacking crew for the 2017 recruiting cycle with the commitment of Andrew Ward, an Inside Linebacker from Muskegon, Michigan.

Chicago, IL

