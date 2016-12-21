Man resentenced for 1990 slaying lose...

Man resentenced for 1990 slaying loses high court appeal

8 hrs ago

The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by a man who'd been resentenced this year for a 1990 Omaha slaying when he was 16. The court released its ruling Friday in the case of Christopher Garza, who originally was convicted of first-degree murder and given an automatic life sentence without parole for the slaying of Christina O'Day.

