Lethal Injection Secrecy Draws Criticism
The majority of those testifying at a Nebraska Department of Corrections hearing on new lethal injection protocols were critical of the secrecy involved. Several witnesses pointed out areas of the new procedure that may be contrary to existing State Law.
