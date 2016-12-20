Frakes: Prisons Are "Making Progress, Changing Culture"
The Nebraska Department of Corrections released a report Wednesday on its reforms and initiatives of the past year. Director Scott Frakes says he is proud of the efforts of Corrections employees.
