Federal judge halts transgender health protections

A federal judge in Texas on Saturday halted enforcement of federal rules aimed at preventing doctors from discriminating against transgender individuals. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor granted the temporary injunction, saying the rules "likely violate" the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, according to The Associated Press .

