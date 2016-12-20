Everything You Need to Know About Donald Trump's Inauguration

Monument Mall was bustlin... -- Federal authorities are urging authorities around the country "to remain vigilant for indications of nefarious operational planning this holiday season" af... -- The man suspected in an attack that killed 12 and injured dozens of others, including two Americans, at a Christmas market in Berlin was killed in a shootout with p... Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 10.7 million head on December 1, 2016. The inv... LINCOLN, Neb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.