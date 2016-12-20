Decline in Ag Economy, Reining in Regulation, and Calls for Tax Reform are Top Ag Stories of 2016
The ongoing decline in Nebraska's agriculture economy is among the top agriculture stories of 2016, according to Nebraska Farm Bureau. Also making the list are a series of actions slowing major federal regulatory proposals widely known to be detrimental to agriculture, and a growing call for tax reform and property tax relief, said Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson.
