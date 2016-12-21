Death penalty reinstatement voted 2016's top Nebraska story
Two men gunned down on a porch in Chicago on Christmas Day were among 12 people slain in the city, where an epidemic of killings continued during the holiday week... -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will arrive in Hawaii on Monday, where he will meet with President Obama, who's been vacationing in the state for the past cou... Industry groups in a legal battle over the Environmental Protection Agency's Waters of the U.S. rule want the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their challenge, instead of going th... University of Nebraska Kearney Athletics had a number of successes throughout the year of 2016. Before 2017 starts, here are the top five moments of this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your vote doesn't count
|18 hr
|slick willie expl...
|8
|Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e...
|Dec 10
|commenters
|91
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Dec 1
|james killer
|685
|Regulatory Rollback? Trump's energy plans look ...
|Nov '16
|Brian_G
|1
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK
|Nov '16
|nove002
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC