Cozad man wins $100,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5
Springer purchased his winning ticket at Time Saver, 102 West 6th in Cozad. The ticket had one play with the winning numbers 3, 11, 25, 31 and 37 from the December 18 drawing for the $100,000 jackpot.
