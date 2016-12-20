Celebrations for Nebraska's 150th Anniversary in 2017 are being Unveiled
Governor Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled four of the 13 programs for Nebraska's 150th Anniversary of statehood in 2017. "The Nebraska Impact Initiative is a program that challenges Nebraskan's to volunteer 150 hours or more either individually or as part of a group in 2017."
