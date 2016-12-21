Cattle roam free on Nebraska Intersta...

Cattle roam free on Nebraska Interstate following crash

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Hastings Tribune

Authorities in Omaha say a dozen cattle roamed an Interstate after the semitractor-trailer that was transporting them turned over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your vote doesn't count 8 hr Democrat Hero 22
Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK Dec 29 non 2
News Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e... Dec 10 commenters 91
nebraska sucks (Jun '07) Dec 1 james killer 685
News Regulatory Rollback? Trump's energy plans look ... Nov '16 Brian_G 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 The Truth 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,579 • Total comments across all topics: 277,497,478

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC