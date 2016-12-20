Berlin Terror Suspect Was Known to U.S. Agencies

A California man's electronic cigarette exploded in his pant pocket Wednesday while riding a city bus, prompting paramedics to rush to him to a hospital wi... -- Anis Amri, a suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack that killed at least 12 people and injured dozens more, was known to U.S. intelligence agencies, a... - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finalized a rule amending its Risk Management Program regulations to reduce the li... Lincoln - No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.