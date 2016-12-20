Bank makes gift of $50,000 to Nebraska High School Rodeo Association
Sandhills State Bank, the Sandhills' largest locally-headquartered and owned financial institution providing Nebraska values of stability, commitment, and partnership to its customers, today announced a $50,000 donation to the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association Endowment. The $50,000 donation will be invested in the NEHSRA Endowment that was established to help fund the year-end awards and scholarships for the student membership.
