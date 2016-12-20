Bank makes gift of $50,000 to Nebrask...

Bank makes gift of $50,000 to Nebraska High School Rodeo Association

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

Sandhills State Bank, the Sandhills' largest locally-headquartered and owned financial institution providing Nebraska values of stability, commitment, and partnership to its customers, today announced a $50,000 donation to the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association Endowment. The $50,000 donation will be invested in the NEHSRA Endowment that was established to help fund the year-end awards and scholarships for the student membership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e... Dec 10 commenters 91
nebraska sucks (Jun '07) Dec 1 james killer 685
News Regulatory Rollback? Trump's energy plans look ... Nov '16 Brian_G 1
Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK Nov '16 nove002 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 The Truth 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
Usability study Oct '16 ugomez 1
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,345 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,192

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC