Amazon to collect sales taxes on purchases in Nebraska
Online retailer Amazon plans to start collecting sales taxes on purchases in Nebraska on Jan. 1, the company announced Friday. The decision could generate millions of dollars in additional tax revenue for the state, although precise estimates aren't yet available.
