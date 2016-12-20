AM markets: festive chill slows wheat bears. But soy drops
This time, it is not so much of an issue of the gap between hard spring wheat and the global benchmark of Chicago soft red winter wheat, but of the latter's revived discount to Kansas City-traded hard red winter wheat. Indeed, after hitting a premium of $0.04 1 2 a bushel on Monday last week, March soft wheat futures fell to a discount of $0.09 a bushel against their Kansas City peers as of the close of the last session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agrimoney.com.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's stunning win kept NBC News up late on e...
|Dec 10
|commenters
|91
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Dec 1
|james killer
|685
|Regulatory Rollback? Trump's energy plans look ...
|Nov '16
|Brian_G
|1
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Slough Area UK
|Nov '16
|nove002
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Usability study
|Oct '16
|ugomez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC