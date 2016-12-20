36 reports of sex abuse trigger review of Nebraska child welfare system
The Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare has identified 36 reports of sexual abuse of state wards over the last three years and will try to identify what steps can be taken to better protect children in the state's care.
