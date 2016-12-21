2 more Christmas Day tornadoes confirmed in Nebraska

The service said in a news release Friday that additional survey reports of damage showed an EF0 tornado with winds estimated at 75 mph struck 7 miles southeast of Minden at 12:17 p.m. and lifted two minutes later. The third twister struck a point 4.4 miles west-northwest of Gibbon at 12:24 p.m. and lifted after four minutes.

