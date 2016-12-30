2 more Christmas Day tornadoes confirmed in Nebraska
The National Weather Service says it's confirmed two more Christmas Day tornadoes in south-central Nebraska. The service said in a news release Friday that additional survey reports of damage showed an EF0 tornado with winds estimated at 75 mph struck 7 miles southeast of Minden at 12:17 p.m. and lifted two minutes later.
