On the Offensive Against Opioids

On the Offensive Against Opioids

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Newswise

That mission just got a much-needed boost with a federal grant, solidifying the University's role as a regional focal point for the nationwide effort to combat drug abuse particularly that related to the overdose epidemic of opioids such as fentanyl, carfentanyl and others. Thomasine Heitkamp, professor in the UND College of Nursing & Professional Disciplines, recently was awarded a five-year grant totaling $3.8 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration , part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
my son is using memes? Jun 17 concerned mother 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... (Nov '16) May '17 WillieRapier 12
spend your vacation here. Apr '17 James 1
jump Mar '17 jump 1
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar '17 Native ... 24
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... (Nov '16) Mar '17 Native ... 6
call in live talk radio (Dec '16) Dec '16 Edward 1
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,453 • Total comments across all topics: 282,309,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC