Cowboy culture, history

2 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

When rodeo legend Larry Mahan spoke at the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame induction ceremony last weekend, he told the audience everyone should be proud of the Hall of Fame interpretive center in Medora. "It's a slice of history and they're keeping it alive.

Chicago, IL

