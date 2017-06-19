Woman accused in protest shooting rel...

Woman accused in protest shooting released to halfway house

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A federal judge in North Dakota is allowing a move from jail to a halfway house for a Denver woman accused of shooting at law officers during a protest against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. Authorities allege Fallis fired a gun three times at officers during a confrontation last October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
my son is using memes? Jun 17 concerned mother 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... (Nov '16) May '17 WillieRapier 12
spend your vacation here. Apr '17 James 1
jump Mar '17 jump 1
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar '17 Native ... 24
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... (Nov '16) Mar '17 Native ... 6
call in live talk radio (Dec '16) Dec '16 Edward 1
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,577 • Total comments across all topics: 282,026,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC