Take Advantage of Free Technical Assistance for QPP
If you are a family physicians whose practice is trying to find a path through Medicare's new Quality Payment Program , here's some great news: You have easy access to free technical assistance programs. Practices eligible to participate in the Merit-based Incentive Payment System or an advanced alternative payment model have several options because CMS wants to be sure they get the help they need to succeed.
