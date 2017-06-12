Take Advantage of Free Technical Assi...

Take Advantage of Free Technical Assistance for QPP

American Academy of Family Physicians

If you are a family physicians whose practice is trying to find a path through Medicare's new Quality Payment Program , here's some great news: You have easy access to free technical assistance programs. Practices eligible to participate in the Merit-based Incentive Payment System or an advanced alternative payment model have several options because CMS wants to be sure they get the help they need to succeed.

