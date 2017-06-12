Sen. John Hoeven's reaction to ballpa...

Sen. John Hoeven's reaction to ballpark shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Valley News Live

Senator John Hoeven from North Dakota released the following statement after the shooting at a ballpark where members of Congress were practicing for the Congressional baseball game, along with Capitol Police officers and congressional staffers. "Our thoughts are with House Whip Steve Scalise, our Capitol Police officers and congressional aides who were injured in today's shooting while practicing for a charity baseball game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
my son is using memes? 9 hr concerned mother 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... (Nov '16) May 23 WillieRapier 12
spend your vacation here. Apr '17 James 1
jump Mar '17 jump 1
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar '17 Native ... 24
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... (Nov '16) Mar '17 Native ... 6
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,969 • Total comments across all topics: 281,830,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC