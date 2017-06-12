Sen. John Hoeven's reaction to ballpark shooting
Senator John Hoeven from North Dakota released the following statement after the shooting at a ballpark where members of Congress were practicing for the Congressional baseball game, along with Capitol Police officers and congressional staffers. "Our thoughts are with House Whip Steve Scalise, our Capitol Police officers and congressional aides who were injured in today's shooting while practicing for a charity baseball game.
