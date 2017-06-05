'Scaffold' sculpture may not be burne...

'Scaffold' sculpture may not be burned after all, as Dakota take time to consider

Tuesday Jun 6

A worker from Straight Line Construction prepared to make the first cut during the demolition of the "Scaffold" Sculpture Friday afternoon at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Dakota elders have hit pause on plans to hold a ceremonial burning of the wood from "Scaffold," the controversial sculpture modeled in part on the gallows used to hang 38 Dakota men in 1862.

Chicago, IL

