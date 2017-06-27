Oil country eases into break from frantic growth
Dawn Marquardt strolled into the gleaming new Aquatics and Wellness Center here, spoils of the oil boom in North Dakota. "This is my baby," said the Killdeer city administrator, pointing out the indoor pool and the exercise room with a fleet of fancy workout machines that rival a big-city gym.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|my son is using memes?
|Jun 17
|concerned mother
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... (Nov '16)
|May '17
|WillieRapier
|12
|spend your vacation here.
|Apr '17
|James
|1
|jump
|Mar '17
|jump
|1
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... (Nov '16)
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC