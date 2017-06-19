North Dakota congressional delegation...

North Dakota congressional delegation responds to shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Members of North Dakota's congressional delegation have issued statements saying their thoughts and prayers are with a colleague who was shot and wounded during practice for a charity baseball game in a Washington suburb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
my son is using memes? Jun 17 concerned mother 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... (Nov '16) May 23 WillieRapier 12
spend your vacation here. Apr '17 James 1
jump Mar '17 jump 1
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar '17 Native ... 24
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... (Nov '16) Mar '17 Native ... 6
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC