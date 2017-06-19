No end in sight
Submitted Photo This United States Drought Monitor map issued Thursday shows that much of North Dakota, despite a recent series of thunderstorms, remains in moderate to extreme drought. The red areas are rated as extreme drought, dark brown as severe and light brown as moderate drought.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|my son is using memes?
|Jun 17
|concerned mother
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... (Nov '16)
|May '17
|WillieRapier
|12
|spend your vacation here.
|Apr '17
|James
|1
|jump
|Mar '17
|jump
|1
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... (Nov '16)
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC