Neighboring senators, Medicaid's fate is on you
Six Republican senators from Minnesota's neighboring states could cast critical votes as early as next week on the U.S. Senate's rushed and reckless plan to overhaul the nation's health care system. With just days before the bill could come to the floor, North Dakota's John Hoeven, South Dakota's John Thune and Mike Rounds, Iowa's Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and Wisconsin's Ron Johnson ought to do some soul-searching about their responsibilities as representatives of a mostly rural region.
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|my son is using memes?
|Jun 17
|concerned mother
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... (Nov '16)
|May '17
|WillieRapier
|12
|spend your vacation here.
|Apr '17
|James
|1
|jump
|Mar '17
|jump
|1
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... (Nov '16)
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
