Neighboring senators, Medicaid's fate...

Neighboring senators, Medicaid's fate is on you

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star Tribune

Six Republican senators from Minnesota's neighboring states could cast critical votes as early as next week on the U.S. Senate's rushed and reckless plan to overhaul the nation's health care system. With just days before the bill could come to the floor, North Dakota's John Hoeven, South Dakota's John Thune and Mike Rounds, Iowa's Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and Wisconsin's Ron Johnson ought to do some soul-searching about their responsibilities as representatives of a mostly rural region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
my son is using memes? Jun 17 concerned mother 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... (Nov '16) May '17 WillieRapier 12
spend your vacation here. Apr '17 James 1
jump Mar '17 jump 1
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar '17 Native ... 24
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... (Nov '16) Mar '17 Native ... 6
call in live talk radio (Dec '16) Dec '16 Edward 1
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,932 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC