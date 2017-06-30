NDDOT begins offering Patriotic Plate...

NDDOT begins offering Patriotic Plates to citizens

Friday Jun 30

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has a new series of Patriotic Plates available for purchase for North Dakota citizens. The new plates are available to all North Dakota vehicle owners and can be purchased at any of the Motor Vehicle Branch Offices in the state or by filling out an application form available online through the NDDOT website.

