NDDOT begins offering Patriotic Plates to citizens
The North Dakota Department of Transportation has a new series of Patriotic Plates available for purchase for North Dakota citizens. The new plates are available to all North Dakota vehicle owners and can be purchased at any of the Motor Vehicle Branch Offices in the state or by filling out an application form available online through the NDDOT website.
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|my son is using memes?
|Jun 17
|concerned mother
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... (Nov '16)
|May '17
|WillieRapier
|12
|spend your vacation here.
|Apr '17
|James
|1
|jump
|Mar '17
|jump
|1
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... (Nov '16)
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
