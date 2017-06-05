Medicaid records found in Bismarck du...

Medicaid records found in Bismarck dumpster Sunday, June 4

The North Dakota Department of Human Services is offering a free year of credit and identity theft monitoring to nearly 2,500 Medicaid recipients after a state employee improperly discarded their records in a Bismarck dumpster. The agency says there was no malicious intent but it has disciplined the employee.

