Medicaid documents with patient info found in dumpster
An agency in North Dakota has reported the breach of patient information contained on Medicaid claim resolution worksheet documents, affecting the data of nearly 2,500 people. The North Dakota Department of Human Services reported that one of its employees was supposed to have properly disposed of the forms in secure onsite receptacles that a contractor picks up for shredding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Health Data Management.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... (Nov '16)
|May 23
|WillieRapier
|12
|spend your vacation here.
|Apr '17
|James
|1
|jump
|Mar '17
|jump
|1
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... (Nov '16)
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC