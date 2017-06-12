Medicaid documents with patient info ...

Medicaid documents with patient info found in dumpster

Monday Jun 12

An agency in North Dakota has reported the breach of patient information contained on Medicaid claim resolution worksheet documents, affecting the data of nearly 2,500 people. The North Dakota Department of Human Services reported that one of its employees was supposed to have properly disposed of the forms in secure onsite receptacles that a contractor picks up for shredding.

