Medicaid Documents Thrown in Dumpster

Monday Jun 19 Read more: JD Supra

The North Dakota Department of Human Services has admitted that one of its employees threw Medicaid claim resolution worksheets into a dumpster instead of disposing them in a secure onsite shredding receptacle. The result? The documents were found in the dumpster by a citizen who notified the Department, which then notified almost 2,500 patients of the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

