Legislative panel signals legal chall...

Legislative panel signals legal challenge to Burgum vetoes

23 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

North Dakota legislative leaders on Wednesday prepared to pursue litigation against some vetoes issued by the first-term Gov. Doug Burgum , saying he overstepped his authority. A key committee of the Legislature voted unanimously to pursue the litigation instead of calling lawmakers back into session.

