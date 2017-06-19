Legislative panel signals legal challenge to Burgum vetoes
North Dakota legislative leaders on Wednesday prepared to pursue litigation against some vetoes issued by the first-term Gov. Doug Burgum , saying he overstepped his authority. A key committee of the Legislature voted unanimously to pursue the litigation instead of calling lawmakers back into session.
