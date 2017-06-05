It Would Be a Shame Not to Ask James ...

It Would Be a Shame Not to Ask James Comey These Questions About the FBI While He's Under Oath

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Democracy Now

Director James Comey before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, declaring that not since Watergate has there been such must-watch testimony. The expectation, never explicitly declared but always hinted at, is that Comey will start a long, hot summer of damaging revelations that will lead to President Donald Trump's resignation or impeachment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... (Nov '16) May 23 WillieRapier 12
spend your vacation here. Apr '17 James 1
jump Mar '17 jump 1
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar '17 Native ... 24
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... (Nov '16) Mar '17 Native ... 6
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,653 • Total comments across all topics: 281,645,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC