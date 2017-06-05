It Would Be a Shame Not to Ask James Comey These Questions About the FBI While He's Under Oath
Director James Comey before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, declaring that not since Watergate has there been such must-watch testimony. The expectation, never explicitly declared but always hinted at, is that Comey will start a long, hot summer of damaging revelations that will lead to President Donald Trump's resignation or impeachment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... (Nov '16)
|May 23
|WillieRapier
|12
|spend your vacation here.
|Apr '17
|James
|1
|jump
|Mar '17
|jump
|1
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... (Nov '16)
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC