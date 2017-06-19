Hearing in Rodriguez death penalty appeal set for this week34 min ago

Hearing in Rodriguez death penalty ap...

Hearing in Rodriguez death penalty appeal set for this week

Monday Jun 19

An evidentiary hearing in the appeal of Alfonso Rodriguez Jr., who's on death row for the murder of Dru Sjodin, starts Tuesday, June 20, in U.S. District Court in Fargo.

