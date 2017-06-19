Gov. Burgum declares drought emergenc...

Gov. Burgum declares drought emergency for 26 North Dakota counties

Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a drought emergency that allows the State Water Commission to reactivate a water supply assistance program for livestock producers in 26 counties experiencing moderate to extreme drought. The governor also ordered the formation of a unified command structure with representatives from the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, Department of Agriculture and other state agencies to coordinate the state's drought response.

