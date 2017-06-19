Congressional delegation asks for eme...

Congressional delegation asks for emergency CRP haying

19 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

North Dakota's congressional delegation is asking the federal Agriculture Department to help out farmers and ranchers in the state dealing with drought. Sens. John Hoeven and Heidi Heitkamp and Rep. Kevin Cramer have asked U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to allow emergency haying of grassland enrolled in the federal Conservation Reserve Program.

