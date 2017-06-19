Congressional delegation asks for emergency CRP haying
North Dakota's congressional delegation is asking the federal Agriculture Department to help out farmers and ranchers in the state dealing with drought. Sens. John Hoeven and Heidi Heitkamp and Rep. Kevin Cramer have asked U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to allow emergency haying of grassland enrolled in the federal Conservation Reserve Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|my son is using memes?
|Jun 17
|concerned mother
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... (Nov '16)
|May 23
|WillieRapier
|12
|spend your vacation here.
|Apr '17
|James
|1
|jump
|Mar '17
|jump
|1
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... (Nov '16)
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC