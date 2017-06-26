Childhood Obesity Historically High i...

Childhood Obesity Historically High in Low Income Communities

Newswise

Two challenges in treating patients with estrogen-positive breast cancer have been an inability to predict who will respond to standard therapies and adverse events leading to therapy discontinuation. A study at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center revealed new information about how the biomarkers retinoblastoma protein and cytoplasmic cyclin E could indicate which patients will respond best to current first-line therapies.

Chicago, IL

