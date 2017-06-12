Bismarck's Cara Mund wins 2017 Miss North Dakota crown
Mund was crowned Saturday in Williston and will compete for the title of Miss America in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in September. Mund also won the Community Service Award at the state pageant.
