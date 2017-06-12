Bismarck's Cara Mund wins 2017 Miss N...

Bismarck's Cara Mund wins 2017 Miss North Dakota crown

Monday Jun 12

Mund was crowned Saturday in Williston and will compete for the title of Miss America in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in September. Mund also won the Community Service Award at the state pageant.

