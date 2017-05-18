University of North Dakota announces Hall of Fame class Thursday, May 18
University officials said Wednesday Mary Dempster , Robert Fransen , Steve Johnson and Tracy Martin will be inducted as individuals. The 1992 women's cross country team will be inducted in the team category.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|spend your vacation here.
|Apr '17
|James
|1
|jump
|Mar '17
|jump
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Mar '17
|Well Well
|10
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC