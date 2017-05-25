Survey: Number of homeless North Dakotans increases

The number of homeless people in North Dakota increased in the past year with people in search of work accounting for the greatest number of those without housing. April Fairfield, executive director of the North Dakota Coalition for Homeless People, says volunteers counted 331 "unsheltered" homeless people during a one-day survey on Jan. 26. That's up from 216 unsheltered homeless last year but down from a record 1,395 in 2013.

