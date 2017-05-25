Survey: Number of homeless North Dako...

Survey: Number of homeless North Dakotans increases

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The number of homeless people in North Dakota increased in the past year with people in search of work accounting for the greatest number of those without housing. April Fairfield, executive director of the North Dakota Coalition for Homeless People, says volunteers counted 331 "unsheltered" homeless people during a one-day survey on Jan. 26. That's up from 216 unsheltered homeless last year but down from a record 1,395 in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... (Nov '16) Tue WillieRapier 12
spend your vacation here. Apr '17 James 1
jump Mar '17 jump 1
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar '17 Native ... 24
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... (Nov '16) Mar '17 Native ... 6
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,690 • Total comments across all topics: 281,279,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC