Senate Republicans revise Housea s a repeal and replacea health care bill
Senate Republicans picked up the health care debate Monday by promising a new start, saying they'll write their own legislation that looks substantially different than the embattled plan that cleared the House last week. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia wants to make sure states that expanded their Medicaid programs retain "a voice" in the process, while Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota said Republicans need to offer "robust" enough tax credits for low-income people to afford coverage.
