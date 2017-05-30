Senate mulls effort to push Obamacare...

Senate mulls effort to push Obamacare repeal to 2020

Thursday May 25 Read more: Health Data Management

Senate Republicans are weighing a two-step process to replace Obamacare that would postpone a repeal until 2020, as they seek to draft a more modest version than a House plan, which would undermine some insurance markets, according to some nonpartisan analysts. Republicans who are in the early stages of private talks on the Senate plan say they may first take action to stabilize premium costs in Obamacare's insurance-purchasing exchanges in 2018 and 2019.

