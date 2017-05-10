Remaining Party to the Paris Climate ...

Remaining Party to the Paris Climate Agreement Would Set a Dangerous...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: National Review Online

By withdrawing from the agreement, Trump could restore the Senate's constitutional power to advise on and consent to international treaties. n his first campaign speech on energy policy last May, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump promised North Dakotans that, if elected, he would " cancel the Paris Climate Agreement and stop all payments of U.S. tax dollars to U.N. global-warming programs."

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
spend your vacation here. Apr 19 James 1
jump Mar '17 jump 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Mar '17 Well Well 10
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar '17 Native ... 24
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Mar '17 Native ... 6
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC