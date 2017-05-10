Remaining Party to the Paris Climate Agreement Would Set a Dangerous...
By withdrawing from the agreement, Trump could restore the Senate's constitutional power to advise on and consent to international treaties. n his first campaign speech on energy policy last May, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump promised North Dakotans that, if elected, he would " cancel the Paris Climate Agreement and stop all payments of U.S. tax dollars to U.N. global-warming programs."
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|spend your vacation here.
|Apr 19
|James
|1
|jump
|Mar '17
|jump
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Mar '17
|Well Well
|10
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Mar '17
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC