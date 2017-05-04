Oil Money Out, People Power In Rally Set for May 20 in Sacramento

"This spending spree has paid huge dividends for these companies, allowing them to dismantle and crush any meaningful legislation that might significantly curb their power to drill and pollute in California," said David Braun, http://www.rootskeeper.org . "Pay-to-play politics has allowed the dirtiest polluters in the world to legally poison our communities and exacerbate the climate crisis."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.