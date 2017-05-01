North Dakota wants feds to pay pipeline protest costs
North Dakota's governor is asking President Donald Trump for federal reimbursement of $38 million in state law enforcement costs related to months of protests over construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline. Gov. Doug Burgum emailed Trump Saturday seeking a presidential disaster declaration to pave the way for federal aid.
