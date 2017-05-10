North Dakota tribes promote tourism
The North Dakota Native Tourism Alliance is aiming to boost North Dakota's existing $3.1 billion tourism industry while creating economic opportunity on tribal reservations, the Minot Daily News reported. Les Thomas is the alliance president and vice chairman of Turtle Mountain Tourism.
